Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Struggles in short outing
Gaviglio allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out six across four innings as he didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Washington.
Gaviglio was lifted from his sixth start of the season after throwing just 77 pitches (49 for strikes). He exited the game with a 4-3 lead, and Toronto would ultimately win 8-6. Following Sunday's start, Gaviglio has been unable to work deep into the game over the course of his last two outings, as he surrendered five runs in 3.1 innings in his last appearance against the Rays. Despite this, he sports a 3.75 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 35 strikeouts over 36 frames this season.
