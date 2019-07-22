Gaviglio has a 5.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 27.1 innings since the beginning of June.

The right-hander is acting as a long reliever for the Jays, and while the role does get him regular work due to the shaky nature of the team's rotation, Gaviglio isn't exactly thriving in it. Unless he can start pitching better and find his way into a higher-leverage spot in the pecking order, he'll remain a fantasy afterthought.