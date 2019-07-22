Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Stuck in low-leverage role
Gaviglio has a 5.27 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 27.1 innings since the beginning of June.
The right-hander is acting as a long reliever for the Jays, and while the role does get him regular work due to the shaky nature of the team's rotation, Gaviglio isn't exactly thriving in it. Unless he can start pitching better and find his way into a higher-leverage spot in the pecking order, he'll remain a fantasy afterthought.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Struggles continue Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Slated for primary pitcher role•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Picks up fourth win•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Gets win in relief•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Punches out three•
-
Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Outstanding relief effort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...