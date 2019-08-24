Gaviglio (4-2) allowed three runs on a hit and three walks, striking out one in two-thirds of an inning. He took the loss in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Mariners.

Gaviglio got into trouble in the sixth inning as he loaded the bases and walked Kyle Seager, and then reliever Tim Mayza allowed a pair of runs to score that were credited to Gaviglio. The reliever now owns a 4.82 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 72 strikeouts over 80.1 innings this year while working in low-leverage situations that keep him outside of most fantasy owners' interests.