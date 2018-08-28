Gaviglio (3-7) allowed four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings Monday against the Orioles as he took the loss.

Gaviglio sailed through five scoreless frames before falling apart in the sixth inning. He gave up a run on a fielder's choice, followed by a three-run blast to cap off a four-run inning. Toronto's offense was unable to muster a single run, so the 28-year-old was hit with his seventh loss of the season. Gaviglio owns a 5.02 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 92 strikeouts through 100.1 innings heading into his next outing.