Gaviglio will draw the start Sunday against Tampa Bay, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Marco Estrada was expected to take the mound in Toronto's final game of the regular season, but manager John Gibbons decided to give Gaviglio the nod. The 28-year-old owns a 5.19 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 102 punchouts over 118 frames heading into his final start of the 2018 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories