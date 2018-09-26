Gaviglio (3-9) gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings Tuesday against the Astros. He took the loss.

He surrendered a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the first inning and was chased in the sixth when Tyler White laced an RBI single. This was Gaviglio's fifth straight winless outing. With just four games left on the calendar for Toronto, this was likely his last appearance of 2018.