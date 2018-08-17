Gaviglio (2-6) took the loss against the Royals on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Gaviglio had a solid matchup -- on paper -- against the Royals, but a three-run fourth inning and additional baserunners in the fifth meant a short outing for the right-hander. The 28-year-old had a solid 3.81 ERA and 1.23 WHIP through his first 11 outings this season, but has a 7.07 ERA and 1.77 WHIP during his last eight starts. Gaviglio next lines up to start Tuesday against the Orioles.