Gaviglio will take the hill versus the Red Sox on Saturday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

Instead of finding another option to replace the injured Marco Estrada (hip), manager John Gibbons will send Gaviglio back out there after only tossing 48 pitches during his start Wednesday. Across 12 appearances -- 10 starts -- for the Blue Jays this year, Gaviglio has accumulated a 4.70 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 51:17 K:BB over 53.2 innings.