Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Vultures win in Minnesota
Gaviglio (1-0) gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief to pick up the win Monday over the Twins.
The 28-year-old has looked good in a long relief role so far, posting a 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through 11 innings over six appearances. Gaviglio's fantasy value is limited by his usage, but after struggling in the rotation last year, he seems to have found his niche on the Jays' staff.
