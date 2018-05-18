Manager John Gibbons announced that Gaviglio will take the mound versus Oakland on Saturday, John Lott of The Athletic reports.

With shoulder injuries forcing Jaime Garcia and Marcus Stroman to land on the 10-day DL, Gaviglio will make his first start of the season after appearing in two games out of the bullpen for Toronto thus far in 2018. Over those appearances, he's allowed one earned run off two hits and one walk while striking out six across 4.1 innings. The 27-year-old started 13 games in 2017 between Seattle and Kansas City and could remain in the rotation for another start due to the current state of the Blue Jays' staff.