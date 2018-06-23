Gaviglio will start Sunday against the Angels, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gaviglio will be called upon with Jaime Garcia hitting the disabled list with a tender shoulder. In 36 innings for the Blue Jays this season, Gaviglio has a 3.75 ERA, backed up by solid if unspectacular strikeout (22.9 percent), walk (7.2 percent) and groundball (48.1 percent) rates.

