Blue Jays' Sam Gaviglio: Will start Thursday
Gaviglio (biceps) has been cleared to start Thursday's game against the Indians.
Gaviglio will return to the hill for the first time since Aug. 27 after he was struck in the biceps by a line drive during his start that day, resulting in a temporary shutdown. While Gaviglio was out, the Blue Jays called up Sean Reid-Foley from Triple-A Buffalo and activated Marcus Stroman from the disabled list, but there should still be room for Gaviglio moving forward in what will likely be a six-man rotation. Stroman experienced a recurrence of a blister on his pitching hand during his Sept. 3 start and could miss the rest of the season, which should afford some time for Gaviglio to turn things around in a starting role. Over his eight outings since the All-Star break, the soft-tossing right-hander has posted a 5.61 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 43.1 innings.
