Gaviglio will open the season in the Blue Jays' bullpen, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

An Opening Day roster spot was far from guaranteed for Gaviglio, but he earned one by striking out 24 batters in 19.1 innings. The 28-year-old spent most of last season in the rotation and could end up back there at some point this year, but his 5.31 ERA in 123.2 innings last year doesn't make him look like much of a fantasy asset.