Blue Jays' Sam Moll: Claimed by Blue Jays
Moll was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Moll had already been optioned out of the Mariners' major-league camp before being placed on waivers and scooped up by Toronto. The 26-year-old southpaw logged 6.2 innings across 11 appearances for the A's last season, posting a 10.80 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB. He'll compete for an Opening Day roster spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen.
More News
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....