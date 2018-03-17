Moll was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moll had already been optioned out of the Mariners' major-league camp before being placed on waivers and scooped up by Toronto. The 26-year-old southpaw logged 6.2 innings across 11 appearances for the A's last season, posting a 10.80 ERA, 2.40 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB. He'll compete for an Opening Day roster spot in the Blue Jays' bullpen.