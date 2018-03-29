The Blue Jays designated Moll for assignment Thursday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

It's the fourth time since November that Moll has been dropped from a team's 40-man roster, as the Athletics, Pirates and Mariners had previously exposed the left-hander to waivers. Unless the Blue Jays are able to execute a trade, Moll will likely hit the waiver wire again, though it's unclear if another team will have interest in scooping him up and adding him to their 40-man roster after he was lit up for six runs (five earned) and posted a 0:3 K:BB in 4.1 innings during spring training.