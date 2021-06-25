Taylor is hitting .318/.398/.617 with 12 homers, 30 RBI, 16 steals and 41 runs across 41 games for Double-A New Hampshire.

A former 10th-round pick by Cleveland, the 22-year-old Taylor has largely flown under the radar in the minors. He stole 44 bags for Class-A Lansing in 2018, but this power is new -- he's already hit more homers this year than in any previous season. As is the trend in baseball today, it's clear he's selling out a little to do that, as his strikeout rate is up too and his typically excellent walk rate is down a bit. Taylor's .420 BABIP suggests his average will come down, but his positional versatility and well-rounded skill set point to a future as a solid -- and potentially fantasy-relevant -- utility player.