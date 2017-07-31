Taylor was traded to the Blue Jays with minor-leaguer Thomas Pannone in exchange for reliever Joe Smith on Monday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Taylor is just 19 years old, but he's already performing in short-season ball. In 120 at-bats with short-season Mahoning Valley, he batted .300 with four homers and four stolen bases. He's a ways away from the big leagues, but the initial returns make him an intriguing infield prospect for Toronto.

