Blue Jays' Samad Taylor: Wraps up solid second pro season

Taylor -- who made three stops in 2017 -- slashed .294/.335/.436 with six home runs, 30 RBI and 26 runs over 52 minor-league games.

The 19-year-old infielder, a 10th-round pick in 2016, was traded from Cleveland to Toronto on July 31. In Taylor's short professional career, he's demonstrated an ability to hit for average while chipping in fantasy-worthy counting stats across a number of categories. He's got a ways to go, but the tools he possesses are worthy of eyeing in dynasty leagues.