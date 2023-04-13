Espinal has been added to the Blue Jays' lineup Thursday against the Tigers.
He will start at third base and bat eighth versus the Tigers and right-hander Spencer Turnbull. Matt Chapman was scratched before first pitch due to a viral illness.
