Espinal went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros.
He went back-to-back with Bradley Zimmer in the fifth inning off Justin Verlander to erase a 3-1 deficit, setting the stage for some ninth-inning heroics by Matt Chapman and Vladimir Guerrero. Espinal's defense has apparently won him the starting job at second base, but his .214/.292/.357 slash line through 14 games with one homer, two steals, four runs and six RBI doesn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal.
