Espinal went 2-for-6 with a walk, four runs and an RBI in Friday's 28-5 win over the Red Sox.

Fresh off making his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic on Tuesday, Espinal demonstrated why he was named an All-Star in the first place with a big performance in the Blue Jays' first game of the second half. His four runs tied Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen for the team lead on a night the Blue Jays scored 25 times in the first five innings alone.