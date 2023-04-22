Espinal left Saturday's game against the Yankees after getting hit on the right hand or wrist, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Espinal was struck by a Gerrit Cole fastball and left the game in obvious pain. Cavan Biggio replaced him as a pinch runner and could see more at-bats as Toronto's top utility infielder if Espinal is forced to miss time.
