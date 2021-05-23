Espinal will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rays.

Espinal will be in the lineup for the sixth time in seven games, and at this point, he appears to have emerged as the primary replacement at third base for the injured Cavan Biggio (neck). The 26-year-old should provide capable defense at the hot corner, but he hasn't offered much of an impact with the bat over his 114 career MLB plate appearances (73 wRC+).