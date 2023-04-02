Espinal is hitting ninth and playing second base for Sunday's contest against St. Louis, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's the first start of the season for Espinal, and it's no surprise it comes against a left-hander in Jordan Montgomery as he's handled them well over his brief career. Whit Merrifield is playing left with Espinal at the keystone, while Kevin Kiermaier gets a day of rest.