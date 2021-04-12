The Blue Jays optioned Espinal to their alternate training site Monday.
He'll cede his spot on the 26-man active roster to outfielder Lourdes Gurriel (illness), who was activated from the COVID-19 injured list. Espinal was with the big club for two days and made an impact in his lone start Saturday against the Angels, going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI.
