Espinal is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins.

Espinal's time as Toronto's primary second baseman has likely come to an end with trade-acquisition Whit Merrifield making his team debut. Merrifield is actually starting in center field Thursday but is expected to see most of his playing time at the keystone. Espinal should compete for utility reps with Cavan Biggio, who is starting at second base Thursday.