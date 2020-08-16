The Blue Jays recalled Espinal from their taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Rays, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Espinal will offer the Blue Jays some extra depth in the middle infield after Bo Bichette (knee) was moved to the 10-day injured list, but Brandon Drury and Joe Panik are seemingly the top candidates to replace Bichette as the team's everyday shortstop. Expect the slick-fielding Espinal to see most of his work with Toronto as a late-inning defensive replacement.
