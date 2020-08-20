Espinal isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
Espinal drew three consecutive starts at shortstop with Bo Bichette (knee) out indefinitely, but Joe Panik will get the start for the second game of the twin bill. Espinal is hitting .263 with one stolen base and seven strikeouts over 19 at-bats this year.
