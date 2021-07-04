Espinal went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI on Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Espinal took reliever Matt Wisler deep in the sixth inning for his first career home run, a two-run blast that broke the game open at 6-1. He also singled in the second, Espinal's second two-hit game in the last week. The trade of veteran Joe Panik has opened the door for Espinal to receive more starts at third base, which allows the Jays to utilize Cavan Biggio in more of a super-utility role. The 26-year-old Espinal provides a steady glove but has also put together a surprising .304/.355/.402 slash line in 110 plate appearances this season. His lack of power and speed (two steals in three attempts), however, limit his offensive appeal.