Espinal was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Espinal has played in only 28 games at the Triple-A level, so it's no surprise to see him head back there to open the season despite his strong showing in Grapefruit League play before spring training was suspended. While the 25-year-old is set to begin the year with Buffalo, he could make his big-league debut at some point in 2020 if his success in the upper minors continues.

