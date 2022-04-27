Espinal isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Espinal is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 7-for-17 with two homers, two doubles, five RBI and four runs. He'll get a day off while Gosuke Katoh starts at the keystone and bats eighth.
