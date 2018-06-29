Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Shipped to Blue Jays

Espinal was traded to the Blue Jays on Thursday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 23-year-old was dealt to Toronto in the deal that sent Steve Pearce to the Red Sox in a rare trade between division foes. Espinal has hit well this season at High-A Salem with a .314 average to go with 15 doubles and seven home runs, but it's worth noting that he was at an advanced age for that level. The Blue Jays have yet to announce where Espinal will be assigned.

