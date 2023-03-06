Espinal went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Getting the start at second base and batting sixth, Espinal continued a strong start to his spring that's seen him go 7-for-14 at the plate with a homer and three steals. The 28-year-old is expected to begin the season in a bench role with Whit Merrifield shifting to second base, but if Merrifield's quad injury lingers over the next few weeks, Espinal could find himself in the Opening Day lineup.