Espinal went 2-for-3 with a run scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Getting the start at second base and batting sixth, Espinal continued a strong start to his spring that's seen him go 7-for-14 at the plate with a homer and three steals. The 28-year-old is expected to begin the season in a bench role with Whit Merrifield shifting to second base, but if Merrifield's quad injury lingers over the next few weeks, Espinal could find himself in the Opening Day lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Avoids arbitration with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Returns from IL for postseason•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Prepping for potential playoff return•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Progressing toward activation•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Increasing activity•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Hitting off tee•