Espinal is not in the lineup for Saturday's game at Milwaukee.
Espinal started the past nine games and will receive a day off after going 3-for-37 during that stretch. Cavan Biggio will take over at the keystone and bat leadoff since George Spinger (elbow) remains sidelined.
