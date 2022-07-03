Espinal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.
Cavan Biggio will be filling in at the keystone in place of Espinal, who appears to be getting a routine maintenance day in the series finale. Espinal went 3-for-11 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in the first three games of the series.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Launches sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Takes seat amid slump•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Sitting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Three hits, two runs in victory•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Homers in consecutive games•
-
Blue Jays' Santiago Espinal: Drives in three in win•