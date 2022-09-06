Espinal is not in the lineup for Tuesday's matchup in Baltimore.
Espinal has now missed three of Toronto's last four games, and judging by his .494 OPS over the last two weeks, it doesn't seem like interim manager John Schneider will be jumping at the chance to get him back in the lineup. Whit Merrifield will take over second baseman duties and bat ninth while Espinal sits.
