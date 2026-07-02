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Blue Jays' Sean Keys: Belts first career homer

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Keys went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

Getting the start at DH and batting eighth, Keys gave Toronto a 5-0 lead in the third inning on Canada Day when he took Freddy Peralta deep. It was Keys' first career homer in his third MLB game, but just his second hit in 12 at-bats against five strikeouts. The 23-year-old has a path to sticking around on the big-league roster longer than expected with Addison Barger (back/elbow) struggling to get healthy and not expected back until well after the All-Star break, but Keys will need to make more consistent contact to take advantage of the opportunity.

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