Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Allows three runs in 3.1 innings
Reid-Foley (2-3) allowed three runs on four hits with three walks and three strikeouts across 3.1 innings while taking a loss against the Rangers on Wednesday.
The Rangers had baserunners in all four innings against Reid-Foley. Interestingly, during his last two frames, Reid-Foley didn't give up a hit, but did hit a batter and walked two hitters, and both walks scored. Reid-Foley has alternated wins and losses in his last four outings, but with this start, because of his small sample, his ERA rose more than half a run. He owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 30 innings across eight appearances this season. Reid-Foley will make his next start Tuesday at the Dodgers.
