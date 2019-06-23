Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Back in big leagues
Reid-Foley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Reid-Foley made one appearance for the Blue Jays early in the season but has spent the bulk of the season in Buffalo, where he's recorded a 5.87 ERA in 69 innings. Toronto has been using an opener for one spot in the rotation, a spot Reid-Foley could eventually fill, though off days mean a fifth starter won't be needed for over a week. Jordan Romano was optioned in a corresponding move.
