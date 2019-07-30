Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Called up to start Tuesday
Reid-Foley was recalled to start Tuesday against the Royals.
Reid-Foley could be pitching for a permanent spot in the Blue Jays' rotation with Marcus Stroman now a Met. He owns an unimpressive 4.70 ERA in 46 career innings, with his 13.1 percent walk rate generally overshadowing his 26.2 percent strikeout rate.
