Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Chased early by O's
Reid-Foley (0-1) took the loss Monday, coughing up five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over two innings while striking out three as the Blue Jays fell 6-5 to the Orioles.
Brought back to the team after Clayton Richard (knee) hit the IL, Reid-Foley got little help from his defense or the umpires, but he also just didn't look ready for the assignment. The 23-year-old still has promise -- he posted a 98:30 K:BB in 85 innings for Triple-A Buffalo last year -- but so far, he hasn't shown he's capable of getting big-league hitters out consistently. The Jays have yet to announce their plans for his next turn in the rotation, but if he avoids a demotion to Triple-A, he'll take the mound in Cleveland on Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Rotation spot re-opens•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Likely out of rotation mix•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Sharp outing against Bucs•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Underwhelms in spring debut•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans five in short start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 2
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of the opening weekend action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Looking for a hitter to round out your lineup? Scott White shares the best the waiver wire...
-
Two-start pitchers rankings for Week 2
Week 2 (April 1-7) is the first to feature a full slate of two-start pitchers. Scott White...
-
FBT Podcast: Analyzing opening day
How much to believe from an unbelievable opening day? The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast breaks...