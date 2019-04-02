Reid-Foley (0-1) took the loss Monday, coughing up five runs (three earned) on four hits and two walks over two innings while striking out three as the Blue Jays fell 6-5 to the Orioles.

Brought back to the team after Clayton Richard (knee) hit the IL, Reid-Foley got little help from his defense or the umpires, but he also just didn't look ready for the assignment. The 23-year-old still has promise -- he posted a 98:30 K:BB in 85 innings for Triple-A Buffalo last year -- but so far, he hasn't shown he's capable of getting big-league hitters out consistently. The Jays have yet to announce their plans for his next turn in the rotation, but if he avoids a demotion to Triple-A, he'll take the mound in Cleveland on Saturday.