Manager Charlie Montoyo hinted Sunday that Reid-Foley could be a possible replacement in the Toronto rotation for the injured Clayton Richard (lat), Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Richard was diagnosed with a left lat strain after exiting Saturday's win over the Yankees and is set to miss at least one turn through the rotation following his placement on the 10-day injured list. A replacement will first be needed Thursday in Boston, with Reid-Foley likely at the top of the list to enter the rotation since he and Richard were on the same pitching schedule. Though Reid-Foley acquitted himself decently enough in his first four outings (two starts) with Toronto this season (3.55 ERA, 1.34 WHIP in 12.2 innings), he's struggled to find the strike zone consistently at Buffalo. Over 76 innings with the Triple-A affiliate, Reid-Foley has issued a whopping 60 walks.