Reid-Foley finished the 2017 campaign with a 5.09 ERA and 1.49 WHIP over 27 starts with Double-A New Hampshire.

Toronto's second-round pick in 2014 saw his stock drop a bit in his first season at MiLB's upper levels. In Reid-Foley's first three professional season's, he never posted a HR/9 above 0.4. However, in 2017, the righty was taken deep a league-high 22 times en route to a 1.5 HR/9 over 132.2 innings. Among qualified Eastern League pitchers, Reid-Foley finished among the worst in a handful of categories. Despite the struggles, Toronto still believes the 22-year-old prospect will compete for a rotation spot in 2018, although that is awfully tough to believe after this year's performance.