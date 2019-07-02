Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Earns another start
Reid-Foley is listed as the Blue Jays' probable starter for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Toronto will award Reid-Foley a second turn through the rotation after he limited the Royals to two runs over 5.1 innings while taking a no-decision in his previous outing. Though he was able to get through that start relatively unscathed, Reid-Foley's numbers at the MLB (4.82 ERA in 9.1 innings) and Triple-A level (5.87 ERA in 69 innings) don't portend sustained success, particularly against tough offenses like Boston's.
