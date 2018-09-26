Reid-Foley is only expected to throw a couple innings Wednesday against the Astros, Scott Mitchell of TSN reports.

The Astros are trotting out their "hangover lineup" after clinching the AL West on Tuesday, but Reid-Foley's streaming appeal remains limited in light of this news. Reid-Foley has thrown 159.2 innings combined between three levels this season, up from 132.2 innings in 2017. He's struck out 15 batters over his last two starts but has also walked eight in that span (nine innings).