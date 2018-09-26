Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Expected to be limited Wednesday
Reid-Foley is only expected to throw a couple innings Wednesday against the Astros, Scott Mitchell of TSN reports.
The Astros are trotting out their "hangover lineup" after clinching the AL West on Tuesday, but Reid-Foley's streaming appeal remains limited in light of this news. Reid-Foley has thrown 159.2 innings combined between three levels this season, up from 132.2 innings in 2017. He's struck out 15 batters over his last two starts but has also walked eight in that span (nine innings).
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans 10 in win•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Tagged for six runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Turns in stellar outing vs. Marlins•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Joins big-league club•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Set to start Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Optioned to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...