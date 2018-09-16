Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Fans 10 in win
Reid-Foley earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday, striking out 10 and allowing two hits and four walks over five shutout innings.
Reid-Foley totaled 92 pitches (55 strikes) as the walks inflated his pitch count a bit, but he still pitched fantastic against a playoff-caliber offense. The 23-year-old was about 10 innings away from his limit for the season entering Saturday, so he will likely have one additional start before being shut down, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports. If the Blue Jays stick with the current rotation setup, Reid-Foley would make his final start next Friday against the Rays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Tagged for six runs in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Turns in stellar outing vs. Marlins•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Joins big-league club•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Set to start Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Optioned to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Gives up eight runs to Yankees•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...