Reid-Foley earned the win against the Yankees on Saturday, striking out 10 and allowing two hits and four walks over five shutout innings.

Reid-Foley totaled 92 pitches (55 strikes) as the walks inflated his pitch count a bit, but he still pitched fantastic against a playoff-caliber offense. The 23-year-old was about 10 innings away from his limit for the season entering Saturday, so he will likely have one additional start before being shut down, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports. If the Blue Jays stick with the current rotation setup, Reid-Foley would make his final start next Friday against the Rays.