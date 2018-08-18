Reid-Foley fell to 0-2 on the season after giving up eight runs (six earned) in 4.1 innings to the Yankees on Saturday. He allowed seven hits, three of which were homers, and three walks while striking out six.

Reid-Foley gave up at least one run in every inning he pitched in. The 22-year-old hasn't looked great in either of his first two starts, as his ERA now sits at 8.68 while he's walked six batters in 9.1 innings. If he remains in the big leagues for a third turn in the rotation, that will likely come Friday against the Phillies.