Foley surrendered one hit -- a solo home run over six innings Tuesday in Triple-A Buffalo's 7-3 win over Norfolk. He issued two walks and struck out five.

Reid-Foley has performed respectably through his first 11 starts in the International League, supplying a 3.92 ERA and 1.20 WHIP while striking out 71 over 59.2 innings. The 22-year-old has shown gradual improvement with his control as he has ascended through the Toronto system and could get the opportunity to compete for a rotation spot with the big club next spring. Since he's not included on the Blue Jays' 40-man roster, a September callup may not be in store for Reid-Foley.