Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Heading to minors
Reid-Foley was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Reid-Foley split 2019 between Triple-A and the majors working as both a reliever and starter, but he had inconsistent big-league results with a 4.26 ERA and 1.71 WHIP. The 24-year-old was working as a starter prior to the suspension of spring training and didn't allow a run over six Grapefruit League innings.
