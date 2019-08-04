Blue Jays' Sean Reid-Foley: Hit with second loss
Reid-Foley (1-2) took the loss after allowing four runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out two over four innings Sunday against the Orioles.
Reid-Foley surrendered one run in the first inning, followed by three unearned runs in the second. Prior to Sunday's outing, he'd tossed 8.1 scoreless innings over his last two appearances, and although he was hit with the loss in the series finale, his ERA sits a 2.49 with 18 strikeouts across 21.2 frames this season.
